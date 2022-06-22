Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles Reveals Dad's Death

Jennifer Nettles is mourning the loss of her father, Beamon Nettles. The Sugarland singer on Sunday marked her first Father's Day without her dad by her side, Nettles revealing in an emotional Instagram tribute that her father died over a month ago. According to an obituary, Beamon passed away on May 14 at the age of 69. His cause of death was not provided.

In the Instagram tribute, Nettles noted that she is "often private about certain sacred pieces of my life and I share them as, and if, I am ready." She went on to share, "my daddy, Beamon Nettles, died last month on May 14th," Nettles remembering her father as "a precious, quiet soul who made his way gently in the world." Reflecting on his loss, Nettles wrote, "it is so strange and unreal that he is not here."

Accompanying the caption was a video of Nettles performing a cover of Merle Haggard's 1980 hit "The Way I Am." Nettles revealed that the song was her father's "favorite," explaining that she has "a vivid memory of him playing it on 45, singing along as I fell asleep at my grandmother's ('Boo-ma') house." The singer went on to reveal that she performed the song at her father's funeral last month.

"Happy Father's Day Daddy. You are loved and missed," Nettles concluded the post, going on to share a message to her fans. "Hold your Loves close. I hope everyone had a beautiful day. And thank you to all the fathers out there."

The emotional Father's Day tribute sparked a flurry of responses from Nettles' fellow musicians. Josh Groban wrote, "Jennifer I'm so sorry. This is beautiful. As are your words about him," with singer John Mayer showing his support in the comments section with a red heart emoji. Annie Clements commented, "I love you. I'm remembering Shabeamon and Shacranston, redneck detectives, and smiling big. Thank you for sharing this. Sending you all the love." Actress Edi Patterson commented, "Oh Jennifer, I'm so sorry to hear this. I lost my Dad in December, and I know it's really hard and so complex and complicated. So much love to you. You sound beautiful." Nettles' fans also offered kind words, with one person commenting, "Such a beautiful song, so sorry for your loss..love and hugs to you."