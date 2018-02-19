Sugarland Say There Wasn’t a ‘Come to Jesus’ Moment in Decision to Reunite

Sugarland fans rejoiced when the duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, announced they were getting back together, after a self-imposed hiatus of more than four years.

But while many questioned whether the pair, responsible for hits like “Baby Girl,” “Settlin’” and “Already Gone,” would ever share the stage, both Nettles and Bush insist they always knew they would join forces together again someday.

“There really wasn’t like this big come to Jesus moment, I don’t think,” Nettles says. “We’ve always known that we would do this whenever we felt the time was right.”

“The stars started the line-up and politically, geopolitically,” says Bush. “We decided maybe something needed to happen.”

Sugarland assured their fans at the time that, although they wanted to do other projects, they were not breaking up forever.

“Even as we left it with our fans,” says Nettles, “it was like, ‘We’re going to do other things. And one day, as, and if the time is right, we will come back and do this.’ “So there didn’t have to be a big –”

“There wasn’t a big flash of light,” Bush concludes.

Sugarland first announced they were getting back together after the 2017 CMA Awards, later explaining why the timing was right in 2018.

“The reality is we never closed the door,” Nettles says. “We never said, ‘We’re breaking up forever! We said, ‘Guys, we want to go do other things.’ So when you don’t close a door, you can walk back through it. We’ve always said the whole time to our fans, ‘When and if and as the time is right, we will come back and do this.’ So it was really that the stars were aligning, in terms of timing, in terms of what we’ve been doing, in terms of what we want to do, and what we want to revisit, for the fans and for ourselves.”

Sugarland’s debut single, “Still the Same,” from their upcoming new album is already in the Top 30. Download the song on iTunes.

They will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 4. Dates are available on their website.