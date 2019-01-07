Steve Moakler and Wife Gracie Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Steve Moakler and his wife, Gracie, as the two just became parents for the first time when Gracie gave birth to a baby boy.

Moakler shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 5, posting a hospital selfie with Gracie and their new bundle of joy, who was sleeping peacefully.

In his caption, the proud dad shared that he and his wife had decided to name their son Jackson Thomas.

“Dear World, I’d like to introduce you to our son, Jackson Thomas Moakler,” Moakler wrote. “His buddies call him Jack…Words cannot describe how blown away we are to be his parents!! He and his momma are happy and healthy, and his Dad is over the moon. Praising the Lord.”

Gracie also shared a slideshow of hospital snaps, revealing in her caption that she was in labor for nearly 24 hours before giving birth to her son.

“Everyone, meet the newest member of the Moakler family!” she wrote. “Jackson Thomas ‘Jack’ joined us this afternoon around 2:30. Almost 24 hours of labor to birth these 9 lbs of chunky love. We are obsessed and overjoyed!!!”

Moakler and Gracie had originally announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

“Well team…it looks like we’ve got a 3rd passenger coming on the road this year,” Steve cracked alongside a photo of himself and his wife, who was cradling her baby bump. “It’s gonna be bumpin’ #DadJokes.”

The couple married in 2013, soon embarking on a life on the road as Moakler played shows and Gracie sold merchandise for her husband as well as jewelry she made.

“Every night, we’d pull up in the truck, I’d set up a little stage with pallet wood and hang some Christmas lights on the camper and play a show, and she would sell my merchandise and sell her jewelry and get up for a few minutes and talk about what she was doing,” Moakler recalled to the The Boot. “We had a shoestring budget, and we were just chasing our dreams together, and that’s all we needed. I think it was one of the happiest times of my life.”

That time with Gracie inspired Moakler’s song “Suitcase,” which appeared on his 2017 album, Steel Town. He followed that with his fifth studio album, Born Ready, in 2018.

After that project’s release, Moakler and Gracie set out on their Hometowns & Campgrounds Tour, which saw them play in backyards and other small venues much like they had done as newlyweds.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @stevemoakler