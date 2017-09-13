Stagecoach Music Festival to be Led by Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line

While it might not be festival season now, various events are announcing their lineups for next year’s festivities, and country music festival, Stagecoach has officially announced theirs for the 2018 season.

The California-based festival’s major headliners include Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks. Performers also include Trisha Yearwood, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Milsap and Chris Janson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Country legend Kenny Rogers will also appear, a rare chance for fans to see the star perform after his upcoming Oct. 25 farewell concert in Nashville.

Rolling Stone shares that the festival will also feature SiriusXM’s Spotlight Stage, which will highlight up-and-coming artists like Carly Pearce and Seth Ennis, a dance hall with plenty of DJs, and expanded culinary offerings including BBQ, beer and cocktails.

The 12th edition of the festival will kick off Friday, April 27 and run for three days at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, concluding on April 29. Passes go on sale Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. PST at StagecoachFestival.com. A three-day pass will cost $329.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @garthbrooks