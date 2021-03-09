Friend of Staci Felker Claims Miranda Lambert Was Considering Plastic Surgery

Rumors have been flying regarding Miranda Lambert’s reported relationship with musician Evan Felker, including allegations that Felker was unfaithful to his wife, Staci Felker, with Lambert.

Evan filed for divorce from Staci in February, according to E! News, and his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, served as opening act on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour on select dates in early February. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with now-ex Anderson East.

In the days since, Staci has spoken out, in a way, about the split posting an Instagram Story post that read, “If Staci Felker can make it through this week, SO CAN YOU.”

On Friday, one of Staci’s friends, with the Instagram handle @saddletrampbrand, took to her own Instagram Story to spill some major tea on the situation.

During a speech in which she called Lambert “the biggest piece of s— on the face of the planet,” the friend also insinuated that the country singer had been considering undergoing plastic surgery in a series of now-deleted post from her Story.

Calling Lambert “wildly insecure,” the friend claimed that the singer “stalks Staci’s Instagram” and that Lambert “should be [insecure] because Evan’s not into it.”

She continued, “and when I say that [Staci] is hotter and smarter aside from the obvious that Staci…has incredible natural boobs. They’re huge. Evan hates fake t— and Miranda was considering getting some so you’re like, good luck with that.”

While the friend insinuated that she knows exactly what happened between the Felkers and Lambert, she noted, “It’s not my story to tell,” adding, “Miranda, if you’re out there, just know that someone hates you.”

“The story’s going to come out eventually, but not here,” she continued. “But I can still talk about how much I don’t like f—ing Miranda Lambert.”

The friend later encouraged viewers not to boycott Turnpike Troubadours, saying that “there’s a lot of good dudes in that band” and that “the row they have to hoe right now is not fair to them.”

On that clip, she had written, “Just pray for Evan to pull his head out of his a—.”

On Thursday, Staci and her friend had visited a bar in Oklahoma City where they heard Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” playing, with the friend capturing a video of the moment.

In the clip, Staci can be heard saying, “I hope he does.”

