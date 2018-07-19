Staci Felker Says Estranged Husband Evan ‘Ghosted’ Her After Health Scare

Staci Felker found herself making headlines earlier this year after it was reported that her estranged husband, Evan Felker, is dating Miranda Lambert.

Evan filed for divorce from Staci in February, according to E! News, and his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, served as opening act on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour on select dates in early February. A source told Us Weekly that things just “happened” between the pair while Lambert was still technically with now-ex Anderson East.

On Thursday, Staci provided a bit more insight into her relationship with Evan, sharing a photo of a hospital bracelet with her name on it on Instagram and writing that her husband had “ghosted” her.

After sharing that she is “ultimately gonna be fine physically,” Staci wrote that she wants to “talk about real men.”

“Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year, a man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week,” she wrote.

“Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me? I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things.”

While Staci didn’t explicitly name Evan, the fact that she referred to herself as “his wife” makes it clear who she is discussing.

“Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him,” she continued. “That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

A source told Us Weekly that Staci was concerned she had strep throat and went to the doctor, but was told to go to the hospital due to a malaria concern. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with “a very bad case of strep.”

The insider added that while undergoing tests, Staci attempted to contact Evan to let him know what was going on.

“Evan had called Staci many times while on vacation and when she got back, she talked to him,” the source said. “They talked for hours and when she tried to reach him, he ghosted her once again.”

In May, Evan filed a scheduling order to end his marriage to Staci.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @stacifelker