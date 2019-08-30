Sheryl Crow’s Final ‘Threads’ Album Includes Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and More

Sheryl Crow’s final Threads album is out, and it is filled with some of music’s biggest stars, including country music greats like Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Maren Morris and more. Crow invited some of the artists she is a fan of to join her on each of the 17 tracks on the record, including stars across genre lines, like James Taylor, Eric Clapton, Vince Gill and others.

“The common thread is music and the people that made them,” Crow told her record label about making Threads. “When I reflect on my career, I reflect on a 7-year-old who was obsessed with records and would pour over the album credits and would dream about becoming a Stevie Nicks or a Bonnie Raitt or an Emmylou Harris or a Keith Richards.

“That thread, from the moment of being inspired by musicians and music, runs all the way through my life creatively and personally,” she continued. “And it leads me, actually, into this next generation of young artists who are still inspiring me to make music and do what I’m doing.”

Crow’s list of guest artists reads like a who’s who of music industry greats, but there’s one singer she tried to get to collaborate with, but logistically couldn’t make it happen.

“The one collaboration that didn’t and couldn’t happen was with Elton [John],” Sheryl admitted per ABC News. “He and I have collaborated through the years but never recorded. He’s on his final tour and when he’s off, he wants to be home. And I totally understood that.”

See a complete track list for Threads below, and purchase the record at SherylCrow.com.

Threads Track List:

1. Prove You Wrong ft. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris

2. Live Wire ft. Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples

3. Tell Me When It’s Over ft. Chris Stapleton

4. Story Of Everything ft. Chuck D, Andra Day & Gary Clark Jr.

5. Beware Of Darkness ft. Eric Clapton, Sting & Brandi Carlile

6. Redemption Day ft. Johnny Cash

7. Cross Creek Road ft. Lukas Nelson & Neil Young (digital/physical) / ft. Margo Price & Neil Young (vinyl)

8. Everything Is Broken ft. Jason Isbell

9. The Worst ft. Keith Richards

10. Lonely Alone ft. Willie Nelson

11. Border Lord ft. Kris Kristofferson

12. Still The Good Old Days ft. Joe Walsh

13. Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You ft. St. Vincent

14. Don’t ft. Lucius

15. Nobody’s Perfect ft. Emmylou Harris

16. Flying Blind ft. James Taylor

17. For The Sake Of Love ft. Vince Gill

