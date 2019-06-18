Sheryl Crow Joined by Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and More on New ‘Threads’ Album

Sheryl Crow is sharing more details of her upcoming Threads album, including who she collaborated with for the 17-track duets record. Crow invited several country stars to join her on what she hints might be her final album, including Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, the late Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill.

“I became inspired to record an album of musical experiences with the legacy artists who inspired me to want to be a great songwriter, musician, and producer,” Crow said of Threads. “It is a celebration with them, and a tribute to them. Just as importantly, I wanted to work with younger artists on this record, who I believe will pick up the torch and continue to light the way for humanity with their stories and their songs for many years to come. Their music inspires me every day.”

The 57-year-old vows to keep making music after the release of Threads, just maybe not in full projects like she has in the past.

“I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album and I’ll just start putting songs out,” Crow previously told Consequence of Sound. “That feels good to me,” Crow says. “To not spend the time in the studio to make a fully realized conceptual album but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate.”

Other notable artists who appear on Threads include Andra Day, Sting, Joe Walsh, James Taylor and Eric Clapton. See a complete track list below. Threads will be released on Aug. 30. Pre-order the album at SherylCrow.com.

Threads Track List:

1. Prove You Wrong ft. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Al Anderson, Leslie Satcher

2. Live Wire ft. Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott

3. Tell Me When It’s Over ft. Chris Stapleton | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton

4. Story Of Everything ft. Chuck D, Andra Day & Gary Clark Jr. | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Steve Jordan, Carlton Ridenhour

5. Beware Of Darkness ft. Eric Clapton, Sting & Brandi Carlile | Writer: George Harrison

6. Redemption Day ft. Johnny Cash | Writer: Sheryl Crow

7. Cross Creek Road ft. Lukas Nelson (digital/physical) / ft. Margo Price (vinyl) | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott

8. Everything Is Broken ft. Jason Isbell | Writer: Bob Dylan

9. The Worst ft. Keith Richards | Writers: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

10. Lonely Alone ft. Willie Nelson | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Shane McAnally

11. Border Lord ft. Kris Kristofferson | Writers: Kris Kristofferson, Donnie Fritts, Stephen Bruton, Terry Paul

12. Still The Good Old Days ft. Joe Walsh | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh

13. Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You ft. St. Vincent* | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott

14. Don’t ft. Lucius | Writer: Sheryl Crow

15. Nobody’s Perfect ft. Emmylou Harris** | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott

16. Flying Blind ft. James Taylor | Writers: Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton

17. For The Sake Of Love ft. Vince Gill | Writer: Sheryl Crow

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz