Shania Twain to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are going a little bit country! Shania Twain has been added to the list of performers for the live broadcast, joining an already star-studded list that includes Thomas Rhett, Taylor Swift, Billie Ellish, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Nov 11, 2019 at 8:41am PST

“I’m SO excited to announce I’ll be performing at the [American Music Awards] on Sunday, November 24th!” Twain posted on Instagram. “Tune in at 8/7c on ABC to watch!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Twain, who will return to Las Vegas for her Let’s Go! residency on Dec. 6, admits it is still terrifying for her to take the stage, even though she’s been doing it for years.

“I’ve got this terrible stage fright, so it’s a leap of courage every night to get out there,” Twain told Entertainment Tonight. “But once I’m there… I feel embraced by the audience.”

Singing became even more problematic for the seasoned entertainer after she contracted Lyme Disease in 2003, which affected her vocal cords, resulting in a risky surgery.

“I had to have an operation that was very intense and it’s an open-throat operation, very different from a vocal cord operation,” Twain recalled to Extra. “I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough and I survived that, meaning emotionally I survived, and am just ready to keep going.”

Because of her illness, Twain had to learn how to sing all over again, a process she admits can still be frustrating, even though she has made peace with it.

“What I’ve learned in the interim through therapy is how to manipulate my voice to get it to do what I want it to do or at least close enough,” Twain acknowledged. “I don’t want to give up, so I’m willing – you just gotta be willing and give in to change and you have to accept that you don’t always have to be the same and that’s what I have to do, and I’m embracing that.”

Twain’s Let’s Go! residency will kick off on Dec. 6 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Find tickets and more information by visiting her website.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Getty / Nicholas Hunt