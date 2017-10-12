Shania Twain’s New Album Tops Country and All-Genre Charts

Shania Twain‘s new album, Now, was released on Sept. 29, and the country icon’s first full-length offering in nearly 15 is years is quickly climbing the charts.

The album previously nabbed the top spot on Billboard‘s 200 chart, and it has now claimed the top spot on Billboard‘s country and all-genres charts. Now sold 137,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Oct. 5, 134,000 of which were in traditional album sales, according to Nielsen Music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Shania Twain Tops Billboard 200 Chart

Now is Twain’s second Billboard No. 1, a feat she previously achieved with 2002’s Up!. Only one other country album has topped the Billboard 200 this year — Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes — and Now is the first time a female country act has hit No. 1 since Miranda Lambert’s Platinum in 2014.

Each song on Now was written by Twain, who also co-produced the album. Now is perhaps Twain’s most personal album yet, as the singer has gone through a divorce, a battle with Lyme disease and a remarriage since releasing her last album.

“Even when I was realizing maybe I could record another album, then the fear was, ‘Where do I begin?’” Twain told Rolling Stone. “It took a while to build up the courage to even share the songs. Once I did start sharing them … the responses were really powerful and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m gonna try to do this alone. I’m gonna write the most honest experiences and emotions that I can in these songs.’”

Twain will head out on tour in support of the LP beginning May 3 in Tacoma, Washington.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com, Getty / NBC