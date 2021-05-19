Shania Twain Has a Message for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Before Their Wedding

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently preparing for their upcoming wedding, and Shania Twain shared a message for the famous couple during the latest episode of her Apple Music show, Home Now Radio. "Two sweet, adorable, friendly, talented people," she gushed. "They belong together. I hope they stay married forever and ever and ever and ever and ever."

Twain also requested an invite to the wedding, which seems like an easy entreaty to fulfill when it comes from a living legend. "When you set your wedding date, let me know," she said. "Even if I’m not invited, I’ll be thinking of you. I’ll be sending good thoughts your way." The Canadian star's latest Home Now episode was on the topic of musical couples, something Twain is well-versed in with her ex-husband Mutt Lange.

"I have experience with this theme, couples making music together," she reflected. "Now I’ve made a ton of songs with my ex-husband. We co-wrote everything together while we were married for 14 years." Twain's hit "Still the One" is one of the many songs she wrote with Lange, and before playing it on her show, she noted that the song was a bit ironic due to the way her and Lange's marriage ended.

"It’s been a great song in my career. It nominated me for four Grammys. It won two Grammys," she added. "And, like all great things that come to an end, my marriage with Mutt Lange did come to an end, but of course the music lives on and will hopefully live on forever. And I’m very grateful."

Shelton and Stefani will likely tie the knot this summer, according to Shelton, who explained to Hoda Kotb on the Today show earlier this year that he wants his wedding to take place while he's not filming The Voice.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," the "Minimum Wage" singer explained. "I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see." Shelton added that "we're just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer's going to look like and then go from there."