Watch Sara Evans, Temecula Road Perform John Mayer’s ‘Gravity’

Temecula Road got some serious star power in their performance of John Mayer’s “Gravity.” The trio, made up of siblings Emma and Maddie Salute, and longtime friend Dawson Anderson, enlisted the help of their former tour boss, Sara Evans, in their acoustic version of the 2007 hit.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love John Mayer,” Evans tells PopCulture.com. “It was a ton of fun to cover one of my favorites with Temecula Road.”

“My mom got me into music because she was inspired by a Sara Evans concert, so being able to play with her and bring my mom to the shows was a full circle moment,” Anderson notes. “I learned a lot from her as a performer watching her work the stage.”

For the sisters, Evans’ music was the soundtrack of their childhood, as well as their inspiration for their own musical career, which makes the collaboration especially meaningful.

“It’s really surreal getting to open up for artists that we’ve been listening to our whole lives!” says Maddie. “This was such an amazing opportunity and hopefully we get to do it again soon!”

“Growing up, ‘Suds In the Bucket’ was my all time favorite song. It was so rad getting the opportunity to share the stage with her,” continues Emma. “She’s such a pro on stage and how she runs things behind the scenes. Being a newer group, we definitely take opportunities like this to learn and apply things to our own career.”

Evans enjoys fostering the talent in rising stars. She recently headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, joined by Kalie Shorr and RaeLynn, giving the young artists the opportunity to learn from one of country music’s reigning female artists.

“It’s been the best time having both of them out with me, and we truly all are friends now,” says Evans. “I’m excited to see them succeed. I haven’t specifically had a talk to them with any advice or anything like that because, to be honest, it’s so tough these days. I don’t even know what to do to get on country radio, but I hope that they have the very best careers. They are both hard workers and really cool people.”

