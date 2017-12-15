Sam Hunt Praises Wife Hannah Lee Fowler’s Charity Work With Stirring Instagram

Sam Hunt‘s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, may prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been making her mark.

Hunt used Instagram Friday to share a powerful tribute to his wife, praising her for the work she has done over the years helping others in countries that desperately need it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The country star posted a photo of Fowler providing care to a child in need, explaining that while he had been trying to get his career off the ground, Fowler had been working with those who had much less.

“While I was in Nashville trying to get things going with music, Hannah was providing medical care to Hondurans during the 2009 coup,” the singer wrote. “She was working in Syrian refugee camps and delivering Kurd babies in northern Iraq during the 2014 elections. She spent time in Israel where she helped with a feeding program and worked with Holocaust survivors.”

Hunt added that the photo in question was taken when Fowler was in the Marshall Islands, working with a team to provide basic health care to residents of the island of Lib. He also shared that he is planning to join his wife on her journey, thanking his fans for supporting them both.

“Her heart for humanity is one of the things I admire most about her but she’s put her ambitions on hold to be with me for the past year and a half,” he wrote. “This winter, thanks to the people who’ve supported me and my music I’m able to go with her and be a part of her dreams as they’ve become mine. If you’ve ever bought a record or come to a show, God bless you for giving us this opportunity.”

Hunt and Fowler married in April 2017 in Georgia. Over the summer, Fowler joined Hunt as he toured the country on his 15 in a 30 Tour.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com