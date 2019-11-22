Sam Hunt’s Net Worth Is Likely More Than $3 Million

While Sam Hunt will likely incur plenty of legal fees after his recent DUI arrest, at least he can afford to pay them. The singer-songwriter’s estimated net worth is more than $3 million, thanks in part to Hunt writing his own songs, including multi-platinum selling songs like “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Make You Miss Me,” and “Body Like a Back Road,” which spent an astonishing 34 weeks at the top of the charts.

In addition, Hunt also co-wrote several big hits, including Kenny Chesney‘s “Come Over,” “Cop Car” by Keith Urban and “We Are Tonight” by Billy Currington, among others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, Hunt also ranks in money when he performs, as well as from the large amounts of merchandise he sells both at his live events and via his website, but he also demands high dollars to make an appearance at other events. According to Celebrity Talent International, to book Hunt to appear at a private event will cost between $300,000 and $499,000, and maybe more.

“The final Sam Hunt booking price is contingent on many variables and the booking fee we show is based on a range derived from our past experience with what will Sam Hunt charge for an event,” the CTI website stated. “Also, their speaking fee might be different than the fee shown for the cost to perform or to just appear.

“Popularity, career stage, along with current demand will cause fluctuations in their speaking price too,” the statement continued. “The final booking price may be more than what is shown, but you should at least have a budget within that range for them to consider an appearance, performance or speaking engagement.”

Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning, Nov. 22, after reportedly driving the wrong way down a road in East Nashville. A witness called police after they witnessed Hunt driving the wrong way down a road. When police pulled Hunt over, he reportedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. A field sobriety test was subsequently given, with Hunt’s blood alcohol content at .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

Not all is looking down for Hunt though. The 34-year-old just released his new single, “Kinfolks,” from an upcoming new album. Hunt has yet to publicly comment on his DUI arrest.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter