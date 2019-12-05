Sam Hunt Appears in Public for the First Time Following DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt appeared in public for the first time since his DUI arrest. The Georgia native, who was arrested on Nov. 21 in Nashville, performed at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as part of the Stars and Strings event, hosted by New York radio station 94.7. According to sources at the concert who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Hunt was happy and energetic, and did not mention his recent legal woes.

Hunt did, however, mention his new music. After dropping his latest single, “Kinfolks,” the singer-songwriter vows a new album — his first full-length record since Montevallo was released in 2014 — is on its way.

“We’re finishing it up before January,” Hunt said from stage. “We’re going to hit the road and tour next year … I didn’t do a lot of dates this year, but next year we’re hitting it hard!”

Hunt was pulled over early in the morning on Nov. 21, after police received reports that he was driving the wrong way down the street, and swerving in and out of his lane. When Hunt was pulled over and asked for his driver’s license, Hunt attempted to give police officers his credit card and passport instead. A subsequent blood alcohol test was given, with Hunt showing he had a blood alcohol content of .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Hunt later spoke out about his arrest, expressing regret over his unsafe decision, and vowing it would not happen again.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Hours after his arrest, Hunt posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail. He has a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 17. Hunt subsequently canceled his scheduled performance at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Awards. He does not currently have any more concerts scheduled. Updates will be posted on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Viacom