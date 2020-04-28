Sadie Robertson Enslists Matt Stell to Surprise Couples With Performance of 'Prayed for You'

Sadie Robertson married husband Christian Huff late last year, which means the Duck Dynasty star is only a few months removed from being a bride herself. Because of that, the reality star recently opened up about wanting to help uplift brides who had had to postpone their weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she followed through on that promise again last week when she surprised two couples with a special performance from country singer Matt Stell. Robertson posted a video of herself participating in a Zoom call with the two couples, both of whom had to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic.

The reality star chatted with Angelina and Jared, and Katelynn and her fiancé Kaleb, who joined via FaceTime from his deployment, asking them about the status of their weddings and their love stories. "Y’all are really special brides," Robertson told them. "I know y’all are both going through something really hard, but I actually saw something really unique about both of y’all on y'all's [Live Original] Fam thing that is the reason I wanted to get on this call. Both of y’all actually had the same song picked out for your first dance." After the couples revealed that the song they chose was Stell's hit single "Prayed for You," Robertson said, "I actually was like, ‘I want y’all to know that y’all are so loved through this hard time, so I actually have one more guest who’s actually going to join this call." At the point, Stell joined the call, surprising the couples with an acoustic performance of the romantic track.

"BRIDE SURPRISE," Robertson's caption shared. "THE SWEETNESS. loving being a part of the celebration of some of you brides story in a small way. It’s a true joy! Thank you [Matt Stell] and thank you girls for being a part of LO fam [Live Original]."

Robertson and Huff celebrated their own five-month wedding anniversary over the weekend, and Robertson commemorated the moment with a photo of herself hugging her husband as he lifted her off the ground outside as an inflatable purple gorilla stood next to them. "now is the time to bust out the gorilla that squirts water and attempt 'the bachelor' run hug !" she wrote. "being married to you for 5 months has been the best - even in some crazy times. u r my best friend. I’m holding on for forever and ever."