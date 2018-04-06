Sadie Robertson Calls Relationship With Brett Eldredge ‘Complicated’

Sadie Robertson is opening up about her relationship with Brett Eldredge. The 20-year-old, who stars in Eldredge’s “The Long Way” video, denies that they are romantically involved, but does admit that there was definitely chemistry during the video shoot.

“Everybody thinks we’re dating!” Robertson tells Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, he’s the best! Literally, we just had so much fun together. Everybody was like, ‘No, y’all were really laughing [in the video].’ We really were ’cause we really did have a great time … It’s too complicated!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duck Dynasty star acknowledges that having two famous people in a relationship makes things that much more challenging.

“It definitely changes things a little bit ’cause you have to consider like, ‘OK, wow. Everybody’s kind of involved in our relationship, everybody’s in it for the good or the bad,’” Robertson says. “It’s so cute and it’s so fun, and I love that at times — when you’re solid, you’re solid and it’s good — but when you’re not, it can not be.”

Robertson also wants to take the feelings of the person she dates into consideration, and not rush into a romance if it isn’t right.

“People’s hearts are so valuable and it’s so scary to think about somebody getting their heart broken,” she adds. “That is genuinely scary. And so it’s like, that hesitation to even jump in because once you’ve experienced heartbreak, you’re like, ‘Oh man, what if it doesn’t go…’ You start to overthink.”

Even if Eldredge and Robertson do decide to take their relationship to the next level, it will likely be a while before they share it with the world.

“I always want to be real and vulnerable,” says Robertson, “but I do think there’s a point in your love life or whatever that you have to establish it for yourself first and then build a firm foundation in it before you share it with the world.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously insisted to PopCulture.com that she and the country crooner were, indeed, just friends, in spite of numerous reports to the contrary after Eldredge gushed on social media about her performance during his video shoot.

“Me and Brett, truthfully, are just friends, and always have just been friends,” she said. “We’re, like, ten years apart, and we’re both the goofiest people on the planet. We just connected because we both talk in weird country accents. We’re so friends, but everybody freaked out. Literally, that was crazy.”

Robertson just released a book, Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose, sharing how she went from being afraid of everything to conquering life head-on.

“I can truthfully say there is not one thing that I wouldn’t do,” Robertson tells PopCulture.com. “That is really saying something. There’s not one thing that I wouldn’t walk into … It’s not that fear’s not going to creep in. It’s not that you’re not going to see things that are scary. It’s that you know, and you possess something that can conquer that, and that can silence that fear.”

Order Live Fearless on Amazon.

Eldredge just kicked off his headlining The Long Way Tour. Dates are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrettEldredge