Ryan Hurd Wishes Wife Maren Morris Happy Birthday With Sweet Photo of Baby Hayes

Maren Morris is celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday, April 10, and her husband Ryan Hurd made sure to share a sweet message for his wife on social media on her special day. Hurd used Instagram to share a photo of Morris cuddling with the couple’s infant son, Hayes, who was born in March, the proud mom smiling as she looked down at her son, who had a pacifier in his mouth.

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM. Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3 week old birthday present,” Hurd wrote. “We are so proud to be yours!”

The “To a T” singer also opened up about Morris’ birthday party in a separate post, writing that he and his wife had planned to celebrate in Las Vegas last weekend for the ACM Awards and again in Nashville, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans. “I realize how stupid I look in this photo, but I can’t wait to have a proper party for Maren’s birthday,” Hurd captioned a photo of himself and Morris backstage at a show, Hurd wearing an open plaid shirt and giving the camera a thumbs-up while Morris walked beside him in a coordinating red top, sipping out of a red cup.

“We were supposed to have it in Vegas and then in Nashville, but as babies and pandemics would have it, we are a party of 3,” Hurd continued. “Rest assured, these two party heroes will be back to drink every damn margarita we see when this is all over. She hasn’t complained once. She’s wise beyond her 30 years, thoughtful and comfortable in her own skin. It has been an amazing few weeks, and I can’t wait to give them the celebration she deserves. Drink one for us today!!”

Hurd and Morris welcomed baby Hayes on March 23, sharing photos of their tiny new arrival on the same day. On March 30, Morris revealed that her son had arrived one week early, posting a snap of Hayes looking up at her as she held his head in her hand. “Happy due date, little guy,” she captioned the shot. “We loved getting you an extra week.”