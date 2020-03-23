Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Welcome Baby Boy

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday. The couple chose the name Hayes Andrew Hurd of the baby boy. Along with the reveal of Hayes' birth, Morris shared the first ever public photos of the infant via Instagram on Monday afternoon. The "Bones" singer called Hayes the "love of our lives" in the Instagram post's caption.

View this post on Instagram Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:38pm PDT

The gallery features four photos, the first of which sees Morris holding Hayes on her chest. The second shows Hurd cradling the swaddled infant in his arms. The third sees the baby napping solo in a hospital infant basket, and the fourth sees all three members of the Nashville-based family together as Hurd leans over his wife, who is rest in a hospital bed alongside Hayes.

The couple met as songwriters in Nashville and married in March 2018. Morris first announced her pregnancy in October, sharing a photo from a maternity shoot she had done with Hurd.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris wrote, referring to her sophomore album, which was released in early 2019. "See you in 2020, little one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

Hurd posted another photo from the shoot and wrote, "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life..."

Weeks before giving birth, Morris performed at the Houston Rodeo to one of her largest crowds ever, calling her baby boy her "duet partner through the whole thing" in an interview with CBS This Morning.

"My husband and I both just want to meet our kid," she said. "But I can't wait to look back at all this footage from tonight years to come and like, show him, my son, 'This is what I did, like the week before you were here.'"

The Texas native is scheduled to begin her RSVP: The Tour in June and shared that she can't wait to take her son on the road and has already gotten advice from other artists.

"It's a real life! They don't know any different," Morris told Taste of Country. "I think that's why, at this point in my career, it felt really possible ... I can do this without feeling like the new kid on the block."

Hurd will open for Morris on select dates of the tour, so the trip will be all in the family.

"I'm there to pretty much hold the baby from 9:30 to 11," he joked to PEOPLE. "That's basically why I got booked. I was asked and told that we will be touring together this year."

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer