Ryan Hurd Releases ‘Diamonds or Twine’ as Wedding Gift to Maren Morris

Some women get gifts from their groom in the days leading up to their wedding, but Maren Morris got something likely few women receive: a new song! Ryan Hurd released “Diamonds and Twine” on Friday, March 23 – one day before Hurd and Morris are reported to be tying the knot.

The song, which says, “It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine / I’ll be wrapped around your finger / Girl you got me till we run out of time / Rich or poor, rain or shine / The winds gonna blow wherever it goes / And the road is gonna wind / It doesn’t matter if it’s diamonds or twine / Forever more, I’ll be yours, and you’ll be mine,” was written by Hurd along with Laura Veltz and Mike Trussell, inspired by his love for Morris.

“I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged,” Hurd says in a statement. “We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. ‘Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.’”

Morris has fond memories of the day Hurd proposed, even though it was totally unexpected.

“I kind of knew that it was maybe going to happen at some point soon,” Morris reveals. “I had less than 48 hours off, for July 4 week. I just flew up to Michigan, and spent time with his family, and him, at their lake house up there. There was so much family around, and we were never alone, and so I just wrote it off like, ‘Yeah. It’s not going to happen.’ We had like 30 minutes to ourselves, and he was like, ‘Get in the rowboat! We’re leaving these people!’

“I didn’t see it coming. I had sweatpants on. I had glasses on,” she continues. “I’m kind of glad I looked like that. He must have meant it.”

While neither Morris nor Hurd have revealed too many details about their upcoming nuptials, Morris did share that their wedding was not going to be typical.

“Ryan and I are given attention all the time, and I feel like it’s a year of us being celebrated because we make music and we had really incredible years,” she tells Taste of Country. “I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there.”

“I want it to feel like a party,” she added. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

