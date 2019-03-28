Ryan Hurd Had ‘Creative Connection’ with Maren Morris Long Before Romance

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris have been happily married for a little over a year. The couple initially met as songwriters, with the romance coming after they already realized they worked well together in a writing room first.

“We always had a really close creative connection,” Hurd told ET Canada. “That was before it was every romantic. Maren and I were always really happy making music together. We still make music together, and it’s always really special any time we get to be creative.”

The couple might be husband and wife, but they are also still artists and songwriters, and still collaborate on each other’s projects.

“She sings on a lot of my stuff, and I’ve written for her album,” Hurd acknowledged. “Eventually, things progressed in a really fun way to something more. I think that’s easy to do when you’re writing music, because that’s such a vulnerable place. Our story’s really unique, and I love that it started out in a creative place.”

Morris just released her sophomore GIRL album, earning a No. 1 record – and rave reviews from Hurd.

“It’s late, but before all the craziness happens, I just want to say that I am so proud of my beautiful wife Maren,” Hurd shared on social media right before the release of GIRL. “She put her album together in our kitchen, and she poured her entire self into every single second of it. To me, it is perfect, and I am so excited for you to hear.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on March 24 with sappy social media posts, professing their undying love for each other.

i wouldn’t mind doing this, say, 60 more times around the sun with you. happy 1 year, my love. 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/FGAyijU0nA — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 24, 2019

“I wouldn’t mind doing this, say, 60 more times around the sun with you,” Morris wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two of them on their wedding day. “Happy 1 year, my love.”

Kinda sad year one is over…best year of all time. Love you MM 💍 pic.twitter.com/czS6vUuppk — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 24, 2019

“Kinda sad year one is over…best year of all time,” wrote Hurd. “Love you MM”

The couple will likely walk the red carpet together at the upcoming 2019 ACM Awards, since Morris is nominated for a trophy, for Female Artist of the Year. The ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

