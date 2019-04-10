Ryan Hurd Celebrates Maren Morris’ Birthday While on Tour

Ryan Hurd and his wife, Maren Morris, are both on the road right now, which means Morris is celebrating her 29th birthday away from her husband. But Hurd promises that the couple will still have a proper celebration, even if it is a bit belated.

Happy Birthday to this bus riding, snow skiing, veep watching, champagne loving, dog snuggling, accidental pop-star country singing bombshell. You make me smile every day. Love you, MM! Can’t wait to smother you in a few days. pic.twitter.com/91HmJ24SsD — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) April 10, 2019

“Happy Birthday to this bus riding, snow skiing, veep watching, champagne loving, dog snuggling, accidental pop-star country singing bombshell,” Hurd shared on social media. “You make me smile every day. Love you, MM! Can’t wait to smother you in a few days.”

Both Hurd and Morris spend a lot of time away from each other, which Morris admits made their first year of marriage a challenge.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship,” Morris recalled to Esquire. “We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan. It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour.”

Their time apart, especially so early in their marriage, was a challenge for both of them, but in hindsight, Morris believes it was beneficial for them as well.

“It was a tough summer,” Morris admitted. “But we have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better.”

“I have always loved him,” she added, “but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before.”

Together or separate, Morris is confident in her relationship with her adoring husband, as well as with herself.

“There’s this weird thing of complex that maybe some people have once you get married, you’re completely someone else’s, and you don’t get to be sexy anymore,” Morris told Taste of Country. “Or if you become a mom, which obviously I haven’t done yet. The fact that people have this weirdness about me being sexy after that is just so stupid. I don’t care that I’m married right now, I’m still a very independent person. That’s why he loves me.”

