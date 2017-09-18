Ruthie Collins Premieres Her New Song, ‘Getting Out There’

Ruthie Collins is ready to get out there.

The country singer has officially unveiled her newest single, “Getting Out There,” and it’s the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who’s still feeling the effects of a broken heart.

The upbeat track details a near-universal experience, as Collins attempts to move on after a breakup, heading to a bar to try and get over her ex.

“I ain’t your girl / and it’s a great big world / so I’m getting out there,” she sings, reminding listeners that heartbreak doesn’t last forever.

The New York native’s voice shines alongside the song’s production, which features more of a pop-country lean than her earlier work — although the track still has the old-fashioned feel the singer is known for.

“I’m so excited to release ‘Getting Out There’ as the first track to be released off of my debut album!” Collins shared. “This is a fun song that I wrote about how it can be hard to put yourself back out there after a bad breakup. But it can also be so fun AND a fresh start which is always exciting!”

Collins, who has been named one of CMT’s Next Women of County, previously released an eponymous EP in 2014 and a single, “Dear Dolly,” in 2016. The singer has performed with The Band Perry, Jerrod Niemann, Easton Corbin and Dwight Yoakam, and sang the National Anthem at a Tennessee Titans game in August.

In addition to music, Collins is also the host of A&E’s DIY show Home.Made, which offers viewers ways to repurpose vintage finds into functional decor.

