Russell Dickerson Reveals Wife’s Surprising Reaction to ‘Yours’

Russell Dickerson’s first No. 1 hit, “Yours,” was inspired by his wife, Kailey. But even though the song has lines like “I came to life when I first kissed you / The best me has his arms around you / You make me better than I was before / Thank God I’m yours,” the singer-songwriter says, perhaps surprisingly, it wasn’t love at first sight for the happy couple.

“We went to Belmont and we were just talking in the same friend group,” Dickerson shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It wasn’t like this quick magical ‘Oh my gosh I’m gonna marry this woman.’ We started of as friends and it just progressed from that point.”

In fact, both Dickerson and Kailey were dating other people when they first met, never imagining that they would one day fall in love with each other.

“Those [relationships] didn’t work out and it just kind of gradually progressed. It was really naturally into a relationship. And it wasn’t until I started writing with these [co-writers Parker Welling and Casey Brown] that I really started diving into expressing our relationship via lyrics and song and all that.”

A song like “Yours” might be making women swoon all over the country, but Kailey didn’t have an immediate strong reaction to the song.

“It wasn’t as dramatic as you probably think it is. because she tells the story of how she was like, ‘Yeah, like I know you feel this way about me. Thank you. Love you. I love you too.’”

It was Kailey who shot the famous “Yours” video, which was basically free, aside from the cost of gas.

“It’s just us in my SUV,” Dickerson said. “She’s shooting out the back of an SUV and we’re just driving like three miles an hour. My buddy is driving. And the reason it’s in black and white, by the way, is because the brake lights [were] shining on our face.

“So we shot the video and that was like honestly the start of it,” added Dickerson. “The video is what really started it.”

Dickerson will open for Thomas Rhett on his Life Changes Tour, play fairs and festivals for the first part of the summer, and then join Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker on their joint Summer Plays On Tour. Dates can be found on Dickerson’s website.

