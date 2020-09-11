Russell Dickerson, Wife Kailey Welcome First Child Together

And baby makes three! Country singer Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey welcomed their first child together this week, announcing the arrival of a baby boy named Remington Edward. Dickerson's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the baby boy was born on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3:23 p.m., weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz and measuring 22.5 inches long.

The couple knew prior to NAME's arrival that his initials would be R.E.D., since it's a tradition in Dickerson's family for all of the men to have the same initials. "My family has the tradition of the initials R.E.D.; mine's Russell Edward Dickerson and my dad is Richard Edward Dickerson," the singer previously told PEOPLE. "I want to keep that tradition going, if it's a boy, of our 'Edward Dickerson' name."

Dickerson and Kailey originally announced their pregnancy, both posting a series of professional photos on Instagram that featured Kailey showing off her bump. "THE DAD SHOES ARE OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!" Dickerson gushed. Kailey added, "There are no adequate words to say how thankful and thrilled we are to be parents!! No surprise, [Russell] is already the cutest dad in the history of dads!"

In June, they shared that they were having a boy, posting a video of Dickerson surprising his wife with the baby's sex by laying out a series of tiny outfits on a bed in a room of their home that he had decorated with blue streamers and tassels.

Dickerson and Kailey married in 2013, and Kailey recently shared on Instagram that a trip to Paris in 2018 was the first time the couple felt that they were truly ready to become parents. "Our lives were finally getting more stable — or as stable as two lives that sleep almost as many nights away from their bed as they do in it can be — and our ducks were starting to get in a row," she wrote. "We were just waiting on God to say 'Go.'"

The photographer told her husband she was pregnant on New Year's Day, and Dickerson admitted he was "completely surprised." "It just got to the point where we’re like, 'Well if it happens, it happens. It’ll happen when it does,'" he told PEOPLE. "It's all God’s timing on that part."