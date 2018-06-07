Exclusive: Russell Dickerson Reflects on Surprising Success of ‘Yours’ Video

The video for Russell Dickerson‘s debut single, “Yours,” was filmed by his wife, Kailey, from the back of an SUV. The black-and-white video, shot for almost nothing, earned a CMT Music Award nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Although the trophy went to Carly Pearce (for “Every Little Thing”), just being nominated felt like a victory for the singer.

“My wife shot the ‘Yours’ video for six dollars, and it’s now nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year,” Dickerson boasts to PopCulture.com. “That is the most – not bad pride – but that’s the most pride I’ve ever had for this life that we live. We just made something happen, and now us just following our dreams is coming true. It’s nominated.”

The Tennessee native says that, while he may be the star, Kailey is every bit as talented as he is – maybe more.

“She’s good in front of the camera, behind the camera,” adds Dickerson. “She’s amazing.”

Dickerson found a validation in having “Yours” nominated in a category that included “Every Little Thing,” Danielle Bradbery’s “Sway,” Devin Dawson’s “All on Me,” Walker Hayes’ “You Broke Up With Me” and LANCO’s “Greatest Love Story.”

“This is such a huge nomination because this is more than just a video for us,” Dickerson notes. “This is a story of endless perseverance and making ‘it’ happen on your own. My wife shot, directed and edited this video when I had no label, no budget, nothing. This music video was the jump start of my career. Gotta give God all the credit for the lightning storm though!”

Kailey also shot the video for Dickerson’s current single, “Blue Tacoma,” a song that, like “Yours,” was inspired by his spouse.

“It is about a road trip my wife and I got to take up and down the Pacific Coast Highway,” Dickerson explains. “It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So, I had to write about that and my beautiful wife, and taking a little road trip in a blue Tacoma.”

The 31-year-old might get a lot of inspiration by Kailey, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for the couple.

“We actually don’t remember meeting,” admits Dickerson. “We were more in the same friend group, and then she was dating somebody, I was dating somebody, and that kind of ended. We just slowly become friends and then ended up having a cute little first kiss. And then the rest is history. Married five years.”

Both “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” are from Dickerson’s freshman Yours album, which is available for purchase at RussellDickerson.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/russelled