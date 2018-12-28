Russell Dickerson Reflects on Surprising Success in 2018

Russell Dickerson went into 2018 with his debut single, “Yours,” inching closer to the top spot on the charts. Now, as the year winds down, Dickerson finds himself celebrating not one, but two No. 1 singles, thanks to the success of his recent “Blue Tacoma” as well.

“To have one No. 1 in a year is amazing, but I never thought that I would have two number ones in 2018,” Dickerson told Forbes. “I am blown away that this has all happened. All of the preparation, all the writing, all the touring just kind of built up and finally broke through.”

Much like both “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma,” Dickerson’s current single, “Every Little Thing,” was also inspired by his wife, Kailey, and seems poised to become his third No. 1 single.

“Aside from ‘Yours,’ this song is my favorite on my entire album,” Dickerson said of the song, which, like the previous two, he wrote with Casey Brown and Parker Welling. “The sound, the vibe, the lyrics, the whole gist of the song is 100 percent me. ‘Every Little Thing’ totally fits my crazy, upbeat personality.”

In fact, the Tennessee native says almost everything from his freshman album is about his wife, who he will celebrate his sixth anniversary with early next year.

“That’s kind of the whole theme of the whole album, called Yours,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “‘Every Little Thing’ is the next single. Same thing. It’s just like, I love every little thing about her, and that’s what the song’s about. Because when I wrote the album, we were newlyweds.”

Not only has Kailey inspired her husband’s music, but she’s also been involved in every aspect of his career, from the very early days, to shooting the videos for both “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma.”

“She started out driving the van, selling the merch, so she’s put her time in,” Dickerson said. “Now we have a tour bus, praise the Lord. In the back we got it converted into an actual bedroom, which is amazing. She’s earned her keep to pay for her share of the bus.”

Dickerson will soon get to enjoy the tour bus, when he heads out early next year with his good friend, Carly Pearce, on their co-headlining The Way Back Tour.

“I’m so pumped,” Dickerson acknowledged. “It’s called The Way Back Tour, because we go so far back. We’ve been friends for nine years now. That’s a long time. We’ve been cheering each other on since that day. We’ve played shows together before. We had our first number ones within like six weeks of each other earlier this year. I’m such a huge fan. We’re going to do a co-headlining tour. It’s just going to be a celebration of 2018, and how far we’ve both come since 2010.”

Find a list of all of Dickerson’s upcoming shows at RussellDickerson.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Daniel Knighton