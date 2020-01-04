Russell Dickerson Recalls Falling for His Wife, Kailey, While They Were Both Dating Other People

When Russell Dickerson fell for his now-wife, Kailey, neither of them were single. The “Every Little Thing” singer was friends with Kailey, until one fateful night out with friends changed everything, when they both realized they had feelings for each other.

“We were all friends of friends, she was dating somebody, I was dating somebody,” Dickerson told Bobby Bones (via Sounds Like Nashville). “It was just all interwoven, slowly merging, and then we made out at a graduation party.”

The couple has spent the last decade together, six of those married, except for one month early in their relationship, when Dickerson thought the demands of his career wouldn’t leave any time for his personal life.

“I was an idiot,” Dickerson admitted, with Kailey agreeing with his statement. “I had just signed my pub deal, and it was about to happen for Russell Dickerson. All these promises were made from that deal, like, ‘You’re going to get a record deal, you’re going to be on radio, you’re going to be on tour, you’re going to be gone, you’re going to be going, going.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t really have time for a relationship.’

Thankfully, Dickerson soon realized the error of his ways, and the couple has been inseparable since then, with Dickerson crediting Kailey for much of his success.

“When management calls, they’re like, ‘Hey, can you and Kailey come in for this meeting to brainstorm,” Dickerson said.

Not only did Kailey direct his first two videos, including the epic “Yours” one, shot during a tornado warning in Nashville, but she has helped her husband from his humble beginnings until now.

“She started out driving the van, selling the merch, so she’s put her time in,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “Now we have a tour bus, praise the Lord. In the back we got it converted into an actual bedroom, which is amazing. She’s earned her keep to pay for her share of the bus.”

Dickerson will hit the road in 2020 to serve as the opening act on Kane Brown‘s upcoming Worldwide Beautiful Tour. He is also putting the finishing touches on his sophomore album, which includes a song written by Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley. A title or release date has yet to be announced. Keep track of updates, and find a list of all of Dickerson’s upcoming shows, by visiting his website.

