Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland Explains Why She Eloped

Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland is married! The singer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Ian Jay, in an intimate ceremony out west.

“WE ELOPED!” Mulholland wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her and her new husband in a magical forest scene. “We had a beautiful day in the California redwoods with our immediate family. A rainy morning hike, ceremony in the forest with our family playing live music, followed by an amazing local vegan dinner prepared especially for us by @thebewilderedpig, and a homemade wedding cake.”

She continued, “9 guests, 2 days, and 1 epic celebration. I love you @ianphillipjay!”

Mulholland previously revealed in an exclusive interview that she was planning a fall wedding with just a few close friends, followed by a dream honeymoon.

“We’re getting married in October in California, and then going on our honeymoon immediately after,” she told PopCulture.com, adding that they were heading to Italy. “So we’ll have a nice little break because we’ve been running like crazy for the full summer. Just to have that little break to look forward to and then after we get back from the honeymoon will be finishing the album, rehearsing for the Carrie tour, we’ll just be right back in work mode. Came at a perfect time, actually.”

Runaway June will join Maddie & Tae as opening acts on Carrie Underwood‘s 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360, kicking off in May 2019. The trio, which includes Jennifer Wayne and Naomi Cooke, just released their debut EP and are also working on a full album. With so much going on in their professional lives, it was important to Mulholland to have the ceremony be just immediate family.

“We’re eloping so I was like, ‘I just want to have just us,’” she said. “It’s just us and our parents. So we’re like, ‘We just want to do that.’ And then we just want to escape off to Italy.”

Mulholland knew her now-husband was going to propose, even though he wanted to keep it a secret.

“He’s so sweet,” she gushed. “We’ve been together a really long time and so I knew that the proposal was coming at some point because we had talked about it a lot. And then just randomly one time he was like, ‘We should just plan a little vacation.’ I was like, ‘You’re going to propose.’ We’ve never gone on such a random vacation together that he’s initiated.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I think that this might be it.’ We were going to go to Mexico and then all the hurricanes hit so then we switched it last minute to Palm Springs, which is one of our favorite spots. There’s a place that we go for all of our anniversaries in Palm Springs. We just went there and it was just really easy and casual underneath this big beautiful tree. Very easy.”

Runaway June’s next scheduled concert is Oct. 19 in White Springs, Florida. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows and purchase their new EP by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mat Hayward