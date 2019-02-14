Rodney Atkins Reveals Wife Rose Is Pregnant in Surprise Music Video Ending

Country star Rodney Atkins snuck in a major Easter egg in his new music video: a pregnancy announcement.

At the end of the new lyric video for his next single, “My Life,” Atkins included a photo of his sons, Elijah, 17, and Ryder Falcon, 14 months, with Ryder holding an ultrasound revealing their mother, Rose Falcon Atkins, is pregnant.

After the video was released Thursday, Rose, 32, and Atkins, 49, teased a special surprise for fans paying close attention to the clip.

“A valentine from our family to yours,” Rose wrote. “So proud to have written this song with Rod and [Curt Gibbs]. The idea was originally inspired by my beautiful late grandmother and evolved in to a story about Rodney’s life. Hope you have a sec to watch the lyric video for the full story and a SURPRISE ending.”

Atkins added, “I’ve spent the last 5 years pretty much doing 2 things: being in love and making this album…and I can’t wait for you to hear it on May 10th, 2019. Pre-order now and get a special new song called ‘My Life.’ Y’all be sure to watch the entire lyric video in the link in my bio for a surprise ending!”

The lyric video includes photos from both Atkins and Rose’s lives. It was inspired by Rose’s grandmother, who wrote a not reading “I love my life” before her death.

Atkins and Rose married in November 2013 with Elijah as their best man. They welcomed their first child together, Ryder, in December 2017. The couple celebrated Ryder’s first birthday by sharing a photo of him wearing adorable novelty birthday glasses.

“December 14th is by far my favorite day of the year. Happy 1st Birthday little man,” Rose wrote.

“My Life” is the second single from Atkins’ upcoming album Caught Up In The Country. The first single was the title track, winch had its own video with cameos from Rose and Ryder.

Caught Up In The Country will be released on May 10 and is Atkins’ first new album since 2011’s Take a Back Road. He started working on the album in 2014. In an interview with PopCulture.com last year, Atkins said he started working on the new record after he began to feel “completely comfortable” in his marriage.

“I felt completely ready to just be vulnerable, which is what I’ve realized that had to happen, kind of bury your soul and put it out there,” Atkins said in March 2018. “I think that with ‘Watching You,’ that’s a song that you just kind of put it out there. And when I wrote that, that’s all I was trying to be and just tell the story of the song. And we started connecting. Rose and I wrote a song that will be on the record. It’s called ‘Young Man.’ And it’s just a labor of love. Once we started writing that song and singing together, something magical happened.”

Photo credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images