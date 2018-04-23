Rodney Atkins Launches These Are My People Tour

Rodney Atkins is on the road! The singer announced on social media that he was kicking off his These Are My People Tour in April, with stops in North Carolina, California, Kentucky and more.

#TheseAreMyPeopleTour beings TOMORROW! Get your tickets on https://t.co/Fu2OfKxSUI!

I see y’all out there singing along to every word of ‘Take A Back Road’ or ‘Watching You’ so I’m excited to get back out and add some fresh music to the mix!! #CaughtUpInTheCountry pic.twitter.com/TT9iz83hnS — Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) April 17, 2018

“Caught Up in the Country” is the debut single of Atkins’ upcoming new record, his first studio album since Take a Back Road was released in 2011. The 49-year-old says the new set of tunes is a snapshot of everything that has happened to him in the last several years, and promises it will be worth the wait.

“I think it was in 2014 is when Rose [Falcon] and I had been married for about a year at that point, and I felt completely comfortable,” Atkins told PopCulture.com, of the inspiration for the new album. “I felt completely ready to just be vulnerable, which is what I’ve realized that had to happen; kind of bury your soul and put it out there. I think that with ‘Watching You,’ that’s a song that you just kind of put it out there. And when I wrote that, that’s all I was trying to be and just tell the story of the song. And we started connecting.”

Atkins credits Falcon with helping him create his next record, which took him out of his comfort zone, and gave him the courage to try something new on his upcoming project.

“Rose and I wrote a song that will be on the record,” Atkins shared. “It’s called ‘Young Man.’ And it’s just a labor of love. And once we started writing that song and singing together, something magical happened. You just are willing to put it all out there and try something completely different. ‘Caught Up in the Country’ sounds drastically different. And everything does. Everything that we’ve recorded does.”

Download “Caught Up in the Country” on iTunes. See a list of all of Atkins’ upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: EBMedia PR/Joseph Llanes