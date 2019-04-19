Rising Star Abi Premieres Official ‘Boomerang’ Video

Rising star Abi is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at the official music video for her current single, “Boomerang.” The song was written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Foley, Steve Wilson and Tina Parol, but resonated as much with Abi as if she had written it herself.

“While I didn’t write ‘Boomerang,’ I was immediately drawn to it the first time I heard it,” Abi told PopCulture.com. “I related with the free-spirit & impulsive traits the lyrics lay out, plus it is such an infectious song! It was very challenging vocally as well, which was such a treat — I’m so happy with how it came out.”

Abi might be fairly new to the music scene, but she’s already toured with artists like Jesse McCartney, Pentatonix and Kelly Clarkson – taking plenty of notes along the way.

“Kelly was such an incredible talent to watch every night for 30-plus shows,” Abi recalled. “I think the one part of her show I learned from, and simply from her as a person is her banter. She isn’t afraid to be impulsive, vulnerable, and absolutely hysterical on stage. It’s like a really amazing comedy show and concert all in one.”

The American Idol alum didn’t teach Abi as much through her words, as she did by example.

“More than advice, Kelly showed me how to captivate a crowd organically,” Abi explained. “She is a master at making the entire place feel like she’s talking directly to them, it makes her show such a therapeutic & emotional experience.”

“Boomerang” is from an upcoming new record, which will show Abi’s growth from teenager to young adult, and the lessons she has learned along the way.

“I’ve been working my butt off on new music,” revealed the singer. “I’m extremely excited for what’s to come. At 21, you’re going through so many waves of life, and changing constantly — I think I’ve managed to capture really special bits and pieces of that.”

Abi is getting plenty of recognition for her talent, even as her career is just beginning, but she hopes to earn fans more than chart positions or career accolades.

“I think that the most important thing for me, beyond success or the charts or recognition, is that the music is resonating with people,” Abi acknowledged. “Obviously, those are all feel-good things, but nothing makes me happier than hearing that a song of mine helps someone through something.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PFA Media