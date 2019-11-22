Riley Green Speaks out About Sam Hunt’s DUI Arrest: ‘It’s an Awful Thing’

Rising star Riley Green is speaking out about Sam Hunt‘s recent DUI arrest. Green knew Hunt from early in both of their careers, when they played shows together, and says his heart goes out to his good friend.

“It’s an awful thing, and of course, everybody makes mistakes,” Green told Albany radio station WGNA 107.7. “But when you get to his level of popularity and notoriety, you’re gonna get a lot more scrutiny than anybody else is. That just comes with the territory, t the end of the day.

“But he’s a smart guy and a good dude,” he continued. “I hate it for him, but you gotta be glad that everybody’s okay, nobody got injured. He’ll bounce back from it, but it’s going to be a tough time because he is Sam Hunt. He is going to catch a lot of that flack that the average Joe that makes a mistake is not going to catch.”

Green also added that, while he hasn’t personally talked to Hunt, he understands how Hunt might have felt pressure enough that led him to accidentally consume too much alcohol, especially since a busy career usually equates to little, if any, personal time.

“I can’t imagine his lifestyle or his life, for that matter,” Green said. “There’s a lot that probably goes into it, a lot behind the scenes that people really won’t get just from the headline.”

While Hunt might be all over the news right now, Green feels confident that Hunt will be able to put the unfortunate incident behind him.

“I’m not concerned about him, ’cause he is a smart guy,” Green maintained. “I’ll be one of those things that’ll eventually go away,”

Hunt was arrested early in the morning on Thursday, Nov. 21, after a witness spotted Hunt driving the wrong way down a road in East Nashville. When officers pulled him over and asked for his license, Hunt attempted to give them a credit card and passport instead. A subsequent field sobriety test indicated that Hunt’s blood alcohol limit was .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08. Hunt later posted $2500 bond, and is due back in court on Jan. 17.

Hunt has yet to publicly comment on his arrest. He just released his latest single, “Kinfolks,” and is reportedly working on a new album. A release date has yet to be announced.

