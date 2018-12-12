Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart Releases Single, ‘Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day’

Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart has a new Christmas single, “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day.” The song, previously recorded by Celine Dion, might be a teaser to a holiday album in 2019.

“I just released a new album, Shifting Gears, and a new single out, but my boss, over at the Five West Music Group found this song,” Stewart told PopCulture.com. “He said, ‘You know, I want you to listen to this song, and maybe record it and put it out, and let it be something that maybe we record and put it to do a Christmas album on, before or to maybe next year.’ We were just kind of talking about it. I heard the song, and it was a Celine Dion song. I went, ‘Yeah, right. I can sing that. Sure.’”

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me?,’” he recalled. “He said, ‘Well, it’s just a great message, great song. I can just kind of hear you singing it’ … We love how it came out. It came out me, and made it to where really, is something, again, that I’m proud of, and a message that I wanted to share.”

Even a seasoned vocalist like Stewart admitted the original version of “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day” would have been a challenge, but he is happy with the way his spin on the song turned out.

“Celine’s such a great, great singer, and singer’s like that really have a lot of different melodies and a lot of vocal tricks and licks that they do,” Stewart said. “I just simplified it and made it more my style. Gave it more of a little bit more of a Nashville yet, yet holiday vibe and just simplified it to where you know I sung it to where it was more natural to me. It actually came out better than I expected.”

The song, which says, “How many people in this world / So needful in this world / How many people are praying for love / So don’t save it all for Christmas Day / Find a way / To give a little love everyday / Don’t save it all for Christmas Day,” is an important message Stewart wants to share, and not just over the holidays.

“Especially in this day and time, in our culture today,” noted Stewart of promoting the meaning behind the lyric. “America’s a very giving country, and we all give to charities. Especially during the holidays, a lot of things go on. But, there was just something about the uniqueness of that idea. Don’t save your charity, don’t save your love, don’t save it all for Christmas Day. Let’s figure out a way to give a little love, give a little attention, help people every day. I just really thought it was an important thing to say.”

The 59-year-old loves all things Christmas, including the decorations.

“I’m a freak,” Stewart conceded. “My houses have something. Whether it have a manger scene or tree or a collection of Santa Claus or angels or a Christmas village, a snow village … We just got a lot of stuff, I’ve been a Christmas crazy guy since I was young.”

“I love the music,” he continued. “I love the, especially the old traditional voices, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, and Wes Perry, come home. All that stuff and, it’s never grown old with me. And it just seems like every year I just continue, to love, to get something, change something and still but, still the air in my house is filled with Christmas vibe and Christmas spirit. I just love it.”

Download Stewart’s “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day” on iTunes.

