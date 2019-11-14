Reba McEntire’s Return to the CMA Awards Stage Has Fans Calling Her an ‘Ageless’ ‘Queen’

Reba McEntire showed viewers why she’s an icon with her 2019 CMA Awards performance of “Fancy.” Not only did her performance bring everyone in the audience to their feet, but viewers at home couldn’t help but show off their appreciation for the singer in their own way — via social media.

One Twitter user was blown away by McEntire’s performance, as they wrote, “@Reba is ageless! And fantastic! And FANCY!!! Tricia bowing down is all of us!”

Another took to Twitter to share, “And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why @reba is the queen of country music! I just love her.”

Yet another fan, rightly, gave it up to the queen for a stellar performance, writing, “Reba just proved again why she is reigning queen.”

McEntire’s “Fancy” performance was everything to this fan, who wrote, “Reba singing Fancy right now is giving me life.”

Yet another viewer dubbed her the queen, writing, “I mean…still the queen of country music! Reba is timeless!”

And one fan described exactly what it meant to watch McEntire perform “Fancy”: “I mean…still the queen of country music! Reba is timeless! I remember staring at my TV waiting (im)patiently for @Reba to come on to sing Fancy when I was 10yrs old. Now I’m 39 and just as damn excited. If doesn’t prove she’s the Queen, then I don’t know what does.”

O K A Y @reba 👏 Serving looks while bringing the crowd to their feet at the #CMAawards 😍 pic.twitter.com/InMGMMFJxs — iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 14, 2019

In case you missed it, McEntire’s performance of “Fancy” featured not one, not two, but three costume changes over the course of the song, proving, like many viewers said, that she really can do it all.

And in case you weren’t convinced of that fact, McEntire didn’t just perform during the 53rd annual CMA Awards, she also took over hosting duties alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. Days before the event, McEntire, and her fellow hosts spoke to USA Today about the opportunity.

“We’re way ahead of the game,” McEntire told the publication. “We’re in the thick of things and really excited about it. We are three females who enjoy the glitz and the glitter. It’s going to be very entertaining for the audience and for us. I’m just going to go out and have fun with these gals. I know the audience will be kind of leaning forward, seeing what’s going to be said next.”