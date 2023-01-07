Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Linn Heaps Loving Praise on Her Acting Skills

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have no problem mixing business with romance. The two began dating in 2020. And since then, they have co-starred in several projects together. They are in the new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, which is being heavily promoted on the network. They also star as husband and wife – Buck and Sunny Barnes – on the ABC hit drama series Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Additionally, they are both cast in The Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon, which airs on CBS. While working together may not work for many couples, it's the opposite for McEntire and Linn. in fact, he relishes in it and couldn't ask for a better co-star and leading lady.

"She doesn't stop moving. I'm telling you, man, she's like a great white shark," Linn, 66, told TV Guide Magazine, as reported by Music Mayhem Magazine. "Can't stop or they'll die in the water. [Laughs] At least that's what the scientists tell us." He says the country music legend is just as natural an actress as she is an iconic singer. "She can look at a page of dialogue for five minutes, and she's ready to go," he said, using adding that his lady love is "brilliant" as an actress.

In The Hammer on Lifetime, McEntire plays the role of Kim Wheeler, a traveling circuit judge of in Nevada. The storyline is fictional but McEntire's her character is based on real-life judge Kim Wankler, who is "known for her fairness, work ethic, taking no guff and that moniker."

McEntire has referred to Linn as the love of her life. They first met in 1991 when they worked on the movie The Gambler Returns with Kenny Rogers. She saw him again while they filmed Young Sheldon. He asked her out to dinner, and the rest is history.