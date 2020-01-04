Reba McEntire Reveals How Her Time on Broadway Helped Her Perform in Las Vegas

In 2001, Reba McEntire traded the concert stage for Broadway, appearing for six months as Annie Oakley, the lead role in Annie Get Your Gun. The role definitely took McEntire out of her comfort zone, although it was a challenge she gladly tackled head on. Now, almost 20 years later, McEntire is still performing, including as part of her ongoing residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, which the Oklahoma native says is directly impacted by her Broadway gig.

“In both places, you’ve got to really perform and project,” McEntire told Playbill. “You’ve got to try and connect with that person in the back row of the theatre or up in the very top seat of the arena. Vegas, like Broadway, is more intimate than a 15,000-seat arena. I don’t think I would have been hesitant to do Vegas, but I think Broadway certainly helped prepare me for that more intimate space.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Country Music Hall of Fame member isn’t afraid of hard work, but admits performing in Annie Get Your Gun was one of the most challenging jobs she has ever had.

“I loved and enjoyed every minute of my Broadway six-month stay.,” McEntire said. “I love the Broadway community; everyone is so loving and giving. Eight shows a week was the hardest job I ever had in my life, but I absolutely loved it!”

The 64-year-old has experienced several highs, and a few lows, over the past decade, which she opened up about in a recent post on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Dec 31, 2019 at 1:07pm PST

“What a decade it has been…induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Cowgirl Hall of Fame with my Mama, five albums, a sitcom, a Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn, a Grammy Award and nomination, a Dove Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, joining the [Horatio Alger Association], new brand partnerships with [Cracker Barrel and Justin Boots], the 10 year anniversary of the Reba brand at [Dillards], hosting awards shows with my buddies and countless other memories that are too many to list.

“I’m so thankful for all that the Lord has allowed me and my team to do these past 10 years,” she continued. “Thanks to my fans for continuing to go on this journey with me! I’m as excited as I’ve ever been and looking forward to all the surprises and opportunities a new decade will bring. Happy New Year!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt