Reba McEntire to Re-Release Album 'Rumor Has It' for 30th Anniversary

Reba McEntire is giving fans another blast from the past this year, re-releasing her album Rumor Has It on Sept. 11 to celebrate the project's 30-year anniversary. Rumor Has It, which would have been iconic enough solely based on the outfit McEntire was wearing on its cover, was originally released in 1990 and was certified triple platinum. It contained four Top 10 hits including the title track, "You Lie," "Fallin' Out Of Love" and McEntire's signature song, "Fancy."

"I never imagined I’d get the chance to put out an album for a second time. It’s just so much fun to look back and remember where we were and what we were doing when they were originally released," McEntire said in a statement. "This album in particular is very special to me because it was the first time I got to record with Tony Brown and he was the reason I finally got to record 'Fancy.' Now here we are 30 years later and I never end a show without singing that song."

(Photo: MCA Records)

Rumor Has It was McEntire's 17th studio album, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 39 on the Billboard 200, giving McEntire her first entry into that chart's Top 40. It contained multiple songs that were previously recorded by other artists including "You Lie" and "Waitin' For the Deal to Go Down," which were previously recorded by country singer Cee Cee Chapman in 1988, and "Fancy," which was written and recorded by Bobbie Gentry in 1969.

The re-issue will include two bonus tracks, a live performance of "Fancy" at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and a remix of the song by Dave Audé. The album will be re-released on both CD and vinyl along with new merchandise including a hat and mugs, all of which are available to order at Reba.com. Earlier this month, McEntire shared another throwback when she aired her Reba: Live special, which was originally recorded in 1994 at the Omaha Civic Center, on YouTube. The hour-long special included 12 performances including "Fancy" and McEntire's cover of Aretha Franklin's "Respect."

Re-visit Rumor Has It's full track listing below.

1. “Climb That Mountain High”

2. “Rumor Has It”

3. “Waitin’ For The Deal To Go Down”

4. “You Lie”

5. “Now You Tell Me”

6. “Fancy”

7. “Fallin’ Out Of Love”

8. “This Picture”

9. “You Remember Me”

10. “That’s All She Wrote”

11. “Fancy” (Dave Audé Remix) – Bonus Track

12. “Fancy” (Live At The Ryman) – Bonus Track