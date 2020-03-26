Reba McEntire Postpones Mother’s Funeral ‘Indefinitely’ Due to Coronavirus Concerns

While Reba McEntire and her siblings continue to mourn the loss of their mother, Jacqueline, who passed away on March 14 at age 93, her funeral is being put on hold indefinitely, while the world deals with the global coronavirus pandemic. McEntire shared the news of the difficult decision on social media.

“After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama’s funeral and burial at this time,” McEntire announced on social media. “We will continue to monitor the situation, and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend. Thank you for all the calls, cards, thoughts and prayers for our family at this difficult time.”

McEntire broke the news of her mother’s passing on social media as well, praising Jacqueline for the legacy she left for her children.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” McEntire shared at the time. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.

“Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone,” she continued. “She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member also shared a way fans can honor her memory.

“We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories,” McEntire concluded. “Thank you Lord for that. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.”

Due to the ongoing health concerns, McEntire has also postponed the start of her Live in Concert 2020 Tour. Updates can be found at Reba.com.

