Reba McEntire Performs Theme Song for Upcoming Film 'Four Good Days'

The trailer for the upcoming film Four Good Days was released this week, and the movie features a theme song sung by Reba McEntire. Titled "Somehow You Do," the inspirational ballad was written by Diane Warren, who previously penned McEntire's songs "I'll Be" and "What If."

Part of the song can be heard in the trailer and begins with McEntire singing, "So you feel like you've run out of hope / you wanna give up the fight." On social media, the country star wrote that she "was honored to be asked to sing the theme song for the new Glenn Close and Mila Kunis 'moving and powerful' movie, Four Good Days - in theaters April 30." She added, "I'm so proud to be associated with these three very powerful women! #SomehowYouDo #FourGoodDays."

I was honored to be asked to sing the theme song for the new Glenn Close and Mila Kunis "moving and powerful" movie, Four Good Days - in theaters April 30. It was written by the amazing Diane Warren who also wrote my songs "I'll Be" and "What If." #SomehowYouDo #FourGoodDays pic.twitter.com/mE0OnwjQkN — Reba (@reba) March 18, 2021

Starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis, Four Good Days stars Kunis as Molly, a 31-year-old who is struggling with drug addiction and must remain sober for four days before she can receive an opiate antagonist shot. Close plays her estranged mother, Deb, who is willing to do whatever she can to help her daughter. During the four days, Molly experiences withdrawal symptoms while struggling with her relationships with her family and her children. The movie was based on a Washington Post article by Eli Saslow titled ​"'How's Amanda?' A story of truth, lies and an American addiction."

Four Good Days opened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, and Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American theatrical rights to the film. The movie will open in theaters on April 30 and will become available on-demand on May 21.

"We are excited to share the impactful message and impeccable performances by Mila Kunis and Glenn Close in Four Good Days with audiences this spring," Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment, said in a statement, via Deadline. "The film, based on a true story, gives audiences a window into the struggle of a mother and daughter trying to rebuild their relationship after a long battle with drug abuse. The conversation around addiction can be complex and difficult for family members to have and we strongly feel that audiences, and most importantly families, will empathize with these characters and possibly even open up the discussion about drug abuse with one another."