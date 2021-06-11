Reba McEntire Performing During Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

✖

Reba McEntire is ready to get back on stage, with the country icon set to perform during this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. McEntire shared the news with fans on social media this week, posting an advertisement for the event on Instagram.

"I’ve got my 4th of July plans covered!" she captioned the post. "I'll be performing on the #MacysFireworks Spectacular July 4 at 8/7c on @nbc. Hope you'll tune in!" A number of the singer's fans used the comments to declare that they'll be watching her on the special, which will also feature pre-fireworks performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay and One Republic. This year's 25-minute fireworks display will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned on the East River centered in midtown. The display will be accompanied by a musical score, which serves as the inspiration for the fireworks choreography.

This year's score salutes The Hero Within — the spirit of optimism and bravery of the American people — and will include classic numbers like "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful." The score will include guest performances from The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus with original instrumentals and a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Broadway Inspirational Voices. In addition, Tori Kelly will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical Carousel.

"It's a point of pride for us at NBCU to partner with Macy's for the fireworks celebration that is synonymous with the Fourth of July for countless families across the county," Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials Programming, NBCU Entertainment, said in a statement, via Broadway World. "Our lineup of spectacular performers for this Independence Day celebration could only possibly be matched by the fireworks we will see lighting up the sky."

"As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation," added Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide."

The 45th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air Sunday, July 4 from 8-10 p.m. ET with an hourlong encore presentation at 10 p.m.