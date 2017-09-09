Reba McEntire Reacts to the Deaths of Troy Gentry and Don Williams

Reba McEntire took to social media Friday shortly after news broke of both Don Williams and Troy Gentry’s respective passing to express her sadness over the immense loss.

McEntire, who is gearing up for the Grand Ole Opry later this month, shared her sentiments on Twitter in a quoted retweet from fellow country artist Luke Bryan, who also expressed his deepest sympathies.

“Country music is at loss today,” Bryan first wrote. “Our prayers are with the families of Don Williams & Troy Gentry. It’s a sad day.”

Shortly after, McEntire retweeted Bryan with her own message, sharing similar sentiments, but expressed her concern for their loved ones.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends and fans. I’ll miss them both,” McEntire, 62, wrote.

In 1990, McEntire had the chance to share the stage with Williams, and in 2008, she and Montgomery Gentry headlined the 15th annual Winstock Country Music Festival near Winstead, Minnesota. The two-day festival had Montgomery Gentry perform, with McEntire closing out.

On Friday, it was reported that Don Williams — also touted the “gentle giant” — passed away at the age of 78. Williams, a Country Music Hall of Famer, was known for his distinctive song styling and smooth voice and decades-long career with hits including, “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “Tulsa Time” and “It Must Be Love.”

Shortly following the news of Williams’ passing, it was reported that Montgomery Gentry member, Troy Gentry was involved in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. NBC News reports that the 50-year-old country singer was still alive when the aircraft crashed, but was transported to Virtua Hospital Marlton where he died shortly after.

Gentry was traveling to his concert, which was planned to take place at the Flying W Airport on Friday night in Medford. The concert was canceled about an hour after the crash.

His band, Montgomery Gentry, confirmed his death a few hours after the crash.

