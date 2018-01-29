Reba McEntire Reveals the Scoop on Her New Role as KFC’s Colonel Sanders

Reba McEntire became the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC last week, and she cannot stop talking about her newest gig.

“I wanted to be Colonel Sanders because I’ve been eating Kentucky Fried Chicken for what feels like my entire life,” the country music legend told The Associated Press at the Grammys red carpet Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When KFC asked if she wanted to be the first woman to play the role, she said, “Heck yes.” She didn’t even want to be paid — she just wanted free chicken!

McEntire also showed off her new boyfriend on the red carpet. She arrived at Madison Square Garden with Anthony Lasuzzo after the two went public with their relationship on Instagram on Dec. 21.

Before the show, she also won Best Roots Gospel Album for Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, which is surprisingly only her second Grammy. Her last win was for her 1993 hit “Does He Love You.”

KFC released the first new commercial with McEntire as Colonel Sanders on Jan. 25. The commercials highlight KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ chicken.

McEntire’s outfit does have a few changes compared to the outfits worn by previous celebrities. She got a glittery shine and fringe on the back of her white coat. The changes add “a little bit of the country music flair” to the Colonel.

“I thought the transformation was really funny,” McEntire previously told the Associated Press. “I got a big kick out of it.”

The McEntire-starring KFC ads will air from February to April. In the ads, she is told that she is a woman, but she denies it.

The previous actors to play Sanders include Rob Lowe, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, Vincent Kartheiser, George Hamilton, Ray Liotta, Billy Zane, Rob Riggle, Norm Macdonald, Darrell Hammond and Jim Gaffigan.