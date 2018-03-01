Reba McEntire to Host 2018 ACM Awards

The 2018 ACM Awards host has been revealed, and this year’s pick is a face fans are more than a little familiar with, with country legend Reba McEntire set to helm this year’s show.

McEntire shared the news on CBS This Morning on Thursday when she appeared on the show to announce this year’s ACM nominees.

The country star has previously hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, most recently hosting in 2012 alongside Blake Shelton.

McEntire takes over this year for Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, who previously announced that they would not be hosting the 2018 show.

The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Along with hosting, McEntire is also nominated for an award, for Female Vocalist of the Year along with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal