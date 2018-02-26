Gallery: Reba McEntire’s Former Home Is Now a Luxury Event Space

After purchasing part of Reba McEntire‘s 83-acre Starstruck Farm estate Lebanon, Tennessee estate in Oct. 2017, Nashville businessman Deron Lichte has turned the space into a luxury event venue that is certainly fitting of its previous owner.

Now named The Estate at Cherokee Dock, the space features a completely updated 12,816-square-foot home that houses seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, chef’s kitchen, home theater and a wine room. The estate is open for events like weddings, galas, charity fundraisers, corporate retreats, songwriting retreats, photo shoots, family reunions and more.

An event to remember

The gorgeous estate features lush greenery, a crystal-clear pool with stone tiling, plenty of balconies, stately pillars and numerous windows to enjoy the gorgeous view.

Country royalty

The space’s seven bedrooms are all named after country greats including Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. Many of the rooms feature photos of the icons they were named after, providing another country touch to the estate.

The “Garth Brooks” Bedroom:

Garth, Willie and Johnny

The rooms named after the male singers include masculine touches like wooden headboards, leather furniture and rustic decor.

The “Johnny Cash” bedroom:

The “Willie Nelson” bedroom:

Dolly, Loretta and Patsy

A light, airy feeling extends through the female-inspired rooms, with soft pastels, tufted beds and white furniture making their way through Parton, Cline and Lynn’s spaces.

The “Dolly Parton” bedroom:

Light and bright

Plenty of flowers also adorn the rooms, and large windows let plenty of light in for a fresh, airy feel.

The “Patsy Cline” bedroom:

The “Loretta Lynn” bedroom:

The Reba room

There’s also, naturally, a Reba McEntire room, which serves as the master suite. The expansive room features a plush bed backed by a circular wall of windows, french doors to a balcony, fireplace and plenty of seating.

All the amenities

The home’s exterior includes an eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn, luxury stable and more, making it the perfect spot for nearly any gathering. The space will soon include a covered outdoor pavilion, and guests can also enjoy 13 acres of frontage on Old Hickory Lake.

Gorgeous greenery

A dock on the lake is the perfect spot for photos, and the surrounding foliage acts as the perfect barrier to make guests feel as if they’re in a world of their own.

