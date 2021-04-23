Reba McEntire Debuts Inspirational New Song 'Somehow You Do'

✖

After it first appeared in the trailer for the upcoming film Four Good Days, Reba McEntire has officially released her song "Somehow You Do." The uplifting track was written by Diane Warren, who previously penned McEntire's songs "I'll Be" and "What If." "When you think it's the end of the road / It's just 'cause you don't know / Where the road's leading to," McEntire sings. "When you think that the mountain's too high and the ocean's too wide / You'll never get through / Someway, somehow, somehow you do."

"'Somehow You Do' is a song about hope, about how even through the times that are so hard and moments in your life that are so devastating, that somehow you will get through them and get to the other side," Warren said in a statement. "It is a song about strength of the human spirit and no voice can convey that as much as Reba McEntire. She makes you feel with every note that you might think you can’t get through it, but somehow you will, and somehow you do."

Along with the song, McEntire also released a music video directed by filmmaker Jon Avnet. The clip features McEntire walking in the South California desert performing the song, with footage of the country star interspersed with scenes from the film. Four Good Days stars Mila Kunis as Molly, a 31-year-old who is struggling with drug addiction and must remain sober for four days before she can receive an opiate antagonist shot. Glenn Close plays Molly's estranged mother, Deb, who is willing to do whatever she can to help her daughter.

"It’s an honor to get to sing a Diane Warren song anytime, but then to be associated with talented actors in a movie like Glenn and Mila is just icing on the cake," McEntire shared. "Add in Jon Avnet directing the video and it just doesn’t get much better!"

"Reba’s interpretation of Diane Warren’s song was so nuanced and moving," Avnet said. "When I was asked if I would direct the filming of it, I jumped at the opportunity. I hoped to use the film to interpret both the song and the movie Four Good Days. "It was worth every minute in the desert working with Reba. She’s a pro’s pro and fun to boot!"

Four Good Days opened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, and Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American theatrical rights to the film. The movie will open in theaters on April 30 and will become available on-demand on May 21.