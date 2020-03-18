Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Postpone Las Vegas Residency Over Coronavirus Pandemic

As coronavirus concerns continue to sweep across the country and beyond, Reba McEntire announced on social media that the Las Vegas residency she shares with Brooks & Dunn will be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The April 8 -18 performances of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas will be postponed out of an abundance of caution,” the announcement read. “Please hang on to your tickets and we will let you know about new dates as soon as possible. We look forward to returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace June 10 – 20!”

It has been a challenging week for McEntire. Her mother, Jacqueline, passed away on March 14 at 93 years of age, after a battle with cancer. Because of coronavirus, McEntire and her siblings made the difficult decision to postpone Jacqueline’s funeral, likely until large groups can gather again.

“After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama’s funeral and burial at this time,” McEntire announced on social media. “We will continue to monitor the situation, and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend. Thank you for all the calls, cards, thoughts and prayers for our family at this difficult time.”

McEntire also remembered the 29th anniversary of the tragic plane crash, which took place on March 16, 1991 that killed seven of her band members as well as her tour manager.

“29 years ago today, I lost my friends in a plane crash,” McEntire posted on social media. “The timing of Mama’s passing with that anniversary seems appropriate. I know they’re all in Heaven together and taking care of each other. Let’s keep finding ways to take care of each other down here on earth and never take one moment with our loved ones for granted.”

McEntire also postponed the start of Live in Concert 2020 arena tour until later this year, due to coronavirus. Currently her next scheduled performance is on June 10 in Las Vegas. Find updates by visiting Reba.com.

