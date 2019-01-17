Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Head to Wyoming for Romantic Getaway

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Skeeter Lasuzzo, have traveled all around the world during their time together, and the couple made another stop when they visited Jackson Hole, Wyoming to kick off the new year.

The singer used Instagram this week to give fans a peek at their snow-filled trip, posting a slideshow of snaps of herself and Lasuzzo, along with the friends and family that joined them in the mountains.

McEntire kicked things off with a selfie with Lasuzzo, followed by a video zooming out on the group as they stand in front of a massive lodge surrounded by pure white snow. Next came a series of snaps of the couple enjoying the scenery, posing in front of a lit-up arch and overlooking a creek. There was also a group shot taken indoors, giving the vacationers a break from the cold temperatures.

McEntire was clearly thrilled to be there, as she captioned the slideshow with plenty of exclamation points.

“Good times!!!!! Great vacation! Great friends! Great family! Beautiful place!” she wrote.

She also posted a shot of the group posing in front of a snow-capped mountain, tagging each member and writing, “Fun times in WY!!”

McEntire and Lasuzzo previously visited Wyoming together last year, and the two have also traveled to Iceland, Italy and Africa, among other destinations. In fact, Jackson Hole was where they connected for the first time, thanks to country singer Kix Brooks.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” McEntire told Taste of Country.

“I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us,” the 63-year-old continued. “And we’ve been dating ever since.”

The couple first made their relationship public at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire said. “We love the mountains…We love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @reba