Rascal Flatts Announces Summer Tour With Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce

Rascal Flatts are hitting the road, with the group announcing that they will be heading out on their Back to Us Tour this summer.

The trek will support the group’s Back to Us album, which was released in 2017, and the tour also follows the group’s residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas last year.

“I can’t describe how much we are looking forward to the tour this summer!” Rascal Flatts member Gary LeVox shared in a press release. “We’ve been lucky enough to be in a position to tour consistently throughout our career, and last year felt like the perfect time to reset as we focused on the release of our 10th album.”

The trio will be joined by special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce on the trek, with LeVox sharing his excitement to be out on the road with the two acts. Pearce had a breakout year in 2017 with her song “Every Little Thing” and her debut album of the same name, while Dan + Shay has just released new single “Tequila” from their forthcoming album, due later this year.

“Coming back this year and with our friends Dan + Shay, who are some of the best guys around, as well as Carly who had an amazing year last year, makes it all the more exciting!” LeVos said. “It’s going to be an awesome time for us and the fans!”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com.

See the full list of cities below.

Hartford, CT

Mansfield, MA

Alpharetta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Virginia Beach, VA

Holmdel, NJ

Bristow, VA

Wantagh, NY

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Chicago, IL

Toronto, ON

Cleveland, OH

Clarkston, MI

Dallas, TX

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA

Irvine, CA

Sacramento, CA

