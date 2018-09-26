Rascal Flatts Releasing New Music on Friday

New music is coming from Rascal Flatts! The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus, announced the news via social media on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Rascal Flatts posted what is presumably lines from a new song, which include the lyrics, “Taking my hand / Pulling me up / When I’m going under,” along with the caption, “New music coming at ya FRIDAY!”

The new set of tunes comes after their 2017 Back to Us record, which included the No. 1 single, “Yours If You Want It.” DeMarcus took the helm in producing the project, with support from LeVox and Rooney.

“The three of us in the studio, it’s hard to get any work done, because we have a good time when we’re hanging out together and making music,” DeMarcus told The Boot. “It’s our favorite thing to do … It’s a huge honor and a huge responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly.”

DeMarcus might be taking the reins again, based on an Instagram post he shared over the summer.

“New Flatts music, coming at ya soon!!!” DeMarcus wrote alongside a string of hashtags, such as “working like a dog,” “new Flatts music” and “Flatts 2018.”

Whether or not DeMarcus takes on the producer role again, the bass player insists that his bandmates have just as much say as he does.

“We’re old school in the fact that we like to get into a room and see the reaction on each other’s faces when we’re listening to songs for a record,” DeMarcus told The Virginia Pilot. “So we still gather here in my studio, and we’ll play demos for each other just to see what lights us up. That’s always an exciting part of the process.”

Rascal Flatts released their debut single, “Prayin’ for Daylight” in 2000, which means the threesome will soon celebrate two decades together – with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Being in a band is much like being in a marriage. And you have to be respectful, you have to communicate, and you have to honor each person’s role in the band,” said DeMarcus. “The fact that we’ve been together nearly 20 years now is a testament to the fact that we realized what we have together as Rascal Flatts is bigger than any of us individually could ever have or do. And we respect that. And we honor that. It’s not lost on us that we get to do something very extraordinary.”

Rascal Flatts have plenty of concerts scheduled through the remainder of the year. Find dates at RascalFlatts.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond